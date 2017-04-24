Amanda Bynes Has Returned To Twitter

On Sunday, Amanda Bynes returned to Twitter sharing a photo of her posing next several large bouquets of green and pink flowers.

“Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!” Bynes captioned the picture.

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/856358804660690944

This is the first time Bynes has tweeted since February, when she definitively shut down rumors that she was engaged, pregnant and using the secret Twitter handle, @persianla27.

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/831636826079178753

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/831918329421901824

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/831637010255261697

Bynes has kept her life under-wraps since she was placed under a psychiatric hold in July 2013, following an incident that involved starting a fire in a stranger’s driveway. In 2014, she was placed under a second psychiatric hold after she alleged on Twitter that her father had sexually abused her. She later retracted the claim, blaming her actions on a “microchip” in her brain. One month later, she tweeted that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes enrolled  at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in 2014. It is unclear whether or not she is still attending classes.

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/768548041632514048

https://twitter.com/amandabynes/status/768549127084908544

Amanda Bynes Net Worth 2018: How Much Is Amanda Worth Now?

