On Sunday, Amanda Bynes returned to Twitter sharing a photo of her posing next several large bouquets of green and pink flowers.

“Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!” Bynes captioned the picture.

This is the first time Bynes has tweeted since February, when she definitively shut down rumors that she was engaged, pregnant and using the secret Twitter handle, @persianla27.

Bynes has kept her life under-wraps since she was placed under a psychiatric hold in July 2013, following an incident that involved starting a fire in a stranger’s driveway. In 2014, she was placed under a second psychiatric hold after she alleged on Twitter that her father had sexually abused her. She later retracted the claim, blaming her actions on a “microchip” in her brain. One month later, she tweeted that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in 2014. It is unclear whether or not she is still attending classes.

