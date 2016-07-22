Amanda Bynes Net Worth 2018: How Much Is Amanda Worth Now?

VIEW GALLERY

I think – especially if you have a heart and soul – you are hoping for the best for Amanda Bynes. She is on the road to becoming healthier – both mentally and physically – and that is absolutely something to be commended. If you still laugh about her nonsensical tweets, I suggest you close your browser now and leave. This is a space for only positive feelings about the troubled actress.

Amanda Bynes first stole our attention with her fantastic and hilarious television show, The Amanda Show. It was arguably hilarious for both adults and children, which frankly, I believe is pretty difficult to do. She was young, talented, and above all, funny. With that kind of talent trinity, you best believe that it racked up a pretty penny for the California-born actress.

As of 2018, Amanda Bynes is worth $6 million.

For someone who is only 30-years-old and with oodles of talent, I think we can all agree that number is only going to rise higher. Let’s take a look at how she made her money, shall we?

1996-2005

Amanda Bynes began her professional acting career at the age of 7. Her first gig was appearing in a television advertisement for Buncha Crunch candies. Through her childhood she also appeared on stage in versions of Annie, The Secret Garden, The Music Man and The Sound Of Music.

She first began to rise in stardom through her various roles on the television show, All That, in seasons three through six. She later became a regular member of Nickelodeon’s Figure It Out, which ran from 1997 to 1999.

At the young age of 13, Bynes began starring in her own sketch comedy show, The Amanda Show. The show ran for three years.

In 2002, she made her film debut in a role in the movie, Big Fat Liar, opposite Frankie Muniz. She also began co-starring in the WB sitcom, What I Like About You in the same year. In the following year, she made her voice-over debut in the movie, Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure.

In 2005, she lent her voice to the animated comedy, Robots.

2006-2008

In 2006, Bynes starred in the infamous movie, She’s The Man, a film based off of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Amanda’s next big role was Penny Pingleton in the movie musical, Hairspray. The movie became a critical and commercial success and later became Bynes’ most successful film at the time. She was featured on the soundtrack, which was later nominated for a Grammy.

In 2007, Bynes teamed up with Steve & Barry’s to create her own fashion line called Dear. It consisted of both apparel and accessories.

In the following year, she appeared in the Lifetime Television movie, Living Proof.

2009-2012

In 2009, Amanda signed a two film deal with Screens Gems. One of these movies would be the teen comedy, Easy A, with Emma Stone. The film was yet another critical and commercial success for Bynes. As of 2016, the movie is the last film Bynes has filmed.

In 2010, Bynes announced that she was retiring from acting. In the following year at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards, she said that she was merely taking “time off” from acting.

2013-2016

In September 2012, Bynes announced that she was focusing on her career as a fashion designer. In 2013, it was reported that she had enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Irvine, California, for the 2014 school year. She left in 2014, but returned in the following year to take classes.

2017

Sadly 2017 isn’t looking like a good year for Bynes. Despite her efforts after being diagnosed as bipolar and manic depressant, someone on Twitter just won’t leave her alone. Just recently, she took to Twitter after a social media silence of nearly six months with claims that someone is still impersonating her online. Bynes tweets that, “I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down.” The last time she posted on social media was August 24th when she told her followers about her school status and explained her hiatus in more detail.

2018

In this New Year, Amanda Bynes plans to take a step towards acting and comeback.