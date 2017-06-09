If you’re a 90s kid, you probably remember growing up watching child actress Amanda Bynes. She filled our screens starring in All That, The Amanda Show, and What I Like About You. She’s been in and out of the spotlight the past decade, having announced her retirement from acting in 2012. In 2013, she notoriously made headlines when she had a rough several years, involving hit and runs, arrests, and a few psychiatric holds. It seems that period is over as, just recently, the star announced that she’s sober and ready to return to TV. Take a look at how she’s changed over the years, and how she’s doing today.

1996-2002

Amanda’s acting debut was with All That and The Amanda Show, when she was just 10 years old.

2002-2006

Amanda’s breakthrough roles came in the next few years when she earned the lead roles in the show What I Like About You and the film, She’s the Man, alongside Channing Tatum. Her look remained the same for her roles, with her sporting her natural brown hair.

2006-2010

The actress took a break from television to focus on film, starring in movies like Hairspray, Sydney White, Living Proof, and Easy A. Amanda debuted long blonde hair for her role in Easy A. It was also around this time that she was rumored to have gotten plastic surgery, starting with lip fillers.

2010-2014

Amanda began her acting hiatus, making statements of retirement and then un-retirement. She took time off to focus on her fashion career and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Though, her design aspirations came to a halt when she was charged with DUI and other reckless driving incidents. She became less recognizable as she wore wigs to court appearances and later tweeted about receiving a nose job.

2014-2017

The following year, Amanda went through multiple psychiatric and mental health evaluations amidst some erratic tweets and substance abuse. Her parents filed for conservatorship and she began receiving treatment at private facilities. In June of 2017, Amanda gave her first interview in four years and appears to be in a better state. She announced her desire to return to acting, stating, “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of, and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.” Besides focusing on her career plans, she has also made time for leisure, adding, “I hike, I go spinning, take spinning classes and I feed the homeless, and that’s been really interesting and fun.”