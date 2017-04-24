VIEW GALLERY

The Met Gala is one of the biggest nights of the year for fashion lovers. If you’re the type to watch an award show just for the red carpet and snooze right after, the Met Gala is an event to pay attention to. The Met Ball is the ultimate fundraiser for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan, New York. First started in 1946, the annual event marks the start of the year’s fashion exhibit. There’s a theme every year, with past themes ranging from haute couture to superheroes to punk.

2017’s theme is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. Kawakubo is a Japanese designer who heads the label Comme des Garçons, which translates to ‘like the boys.’ With a history of collaborations with Nike, Supreme and Kanye West, Kawakubo’s collections are known for being unisex with a streetwear emphasis. Kawakubo makes history as the second living designer to have an exhibition mounted in their honor, the first being Yves Saint Laurent.

Guests are expected to dress according to the theme of the year. For one night, celebrities can let go of the usual beauty standards and norms. From complementing current style trends to completely ignoring them, the red carpet is a platform for your favorite celebrities to make political statements or create looks that will go down in history.