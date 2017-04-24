VIEW GALLERY

You’ve had your time in the spotlight, Beyonce. This time, tennis champion Serena Williams takes the stage for Best Expecting Mother of the year. The 35-year-old athlete is preparing to become a first-time mother and she’s handling it quite well. She just announced her pregnancy a week ago on Snapchat.

Just a few days after announcing that she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting, she posted a picture of her cradling her baby bump alongside a touching letter to her baby on Instagram.

The post has already received over 130,000 likes just hours later. Williams’ fanbase is eagerly awaiting more news from the expecting parents and has repeatedly shown their support. Her letter alone is so heartfelt that I might need some tissues myself. She’s setting the bar high for #momgoals.

My Dearest Baby,

You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.

Her baby isn’t the only one Williams is sharing her love with. Her Instagram post also served as a sweet birthday wish to Ohanian, who turned 34 on April 24.

But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy

The couple is expecting their child to come in fall this year. Serena’s spokesperson told the New York Times that she will miss out on the 2017 season, but she plans on competing in 2018. That should be more than enough time for their baby to watch their mommy in action.