If anyone is an expert on finding hidden talents, it’s Ellen Degeneres. In a recent episode of her hit talk show, she brought out 12-year-old Reuben De Maid, an incredibly talented singer. After receiving a standing ovation for his incredible performance of “And I Am Telling You” from Dreamgirls, De Maid sat down with Ellen and discussed his singing career and his goals for the future.

I absolutely love this kid from Wales – his voice, his character, his uniqueness, all of it. Posted by Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, April 17, 2017

De Maid’s real passion is actually makeup. He has been interested in makeup since he was only eight years old. He learned all about application, products and styles by watching hours and hours of YouTube vlogs and tutorials. In January, he did a video with his sister Coco, matching their makeup.

While De Maid has confidence to spare, enjoying his passion hasn’t always been easy for him. “I used to get bullied a lot,” he told Ellen. “I had friends, but not a lot. In my drama group, I used to get hit, punched and kicked. After two months, I tried to brush it off, but brushing it off doesn’t work. So I stood up to them and I told my mom.”

De Maid eventually transferred schools and found himself in a more inclusive environment. He no longer feels the fear of getting bullied when he puts makeup on before going to school in the morning. Of course, Ellen expressed her support for him as well, saying she was proud that he didn’t give in to the bullies and stop being himself.

Unfortunately, not all of the people in this world are as accepting as De Maid’s new school or Ellen.

Though there are still haters out there, De Maid seems unfazed. Thanks to the generosity of Ellen, he plans on creating his own professional YouTube channel so he can really show off his makeup and singing skills. This definitely isn’t the last we’ve heard of this young makeup artist. Keep on slaying Reuben.