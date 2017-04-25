VIEW GALLERY

Shea Moisture is a company that has served as the standard go-to for many black women when it comes to their hair. Well, it was the go-to… until their new ad campaign came out with a video that featured more white women than women of color aka the brand’s main consumers. In an attempt to expand their consumer audience, Shea Moisture has ended up losing many of their loyal costumers who feel that the company wasn’t showing appreciation for their business.

While the campaign’s slogan (“What do you hate?”) has a well-intended message behind it, it’s clear that the company went about it the wrong way. Frustrations towards the commercials and company have flooded their Facebook and Twitter mentions.

"I never liked my red hair, so I dyed it blonde. I use Shea Moisture now for no reason in particular, thanks for listening, drink Pepsi." — Bernie BEEN Mac (@afroSHIRL) April 24, 2017

Shea Moisture centered white women in a black woman space and that is so hurtful. Yall not getting my coins. Them white women can have yall — 𝔧𝔦𝔪𝔦𝔫'𝔰 𝔟𝔞𝔟𝔶 𝔤𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@melaninbarbie) April 24, 2017

Shea Moisture is getting dragged on their FB page for that new commercial. Yikes pic.twitter.com/8wPFVy83wz — Danie Durst (@daniecal) April 24, 2017

Shea Moisture ended up retracting the commercial but the damage was already done. Though they did issue an apology, many black women feel like they did so only to cover up for their mistake. The issue behind this commercial is larger than the commercial itself. It’s more about the erasure of black women in order to appeal to a white audience.

In their apology, Shea Moisture says that the commercial doesn’t represent what they stand for and that their costumers need to know that they advocate for inclusion.

Wow, okay – so guys, listen, we really f-ed this one up. Please know that our intention was not – and would never be –… Posted by SheaMoisture on Monday, April 24, 2017

What do you think? Is their apology enough? Go off in the comments.