No, this isn’t a joke. Topshop is now selling clear plastic jeans for $100… Why? Seriously, who thought this was a good idea? I wore pleather pants once for a talent show when I was 9, which to this day remains my biggest fashion mishap. Not because they were ugly, but because they were so uncomfortable. Yet, somehow this move by Topshop seems even worse.

You can’t wear them anywhere, really. They’re way too risqué for class or for work, and the fact that they’re probably not breathable at all makes me doubt that they’d do any good at a bar, house party or anywhere that’s slightly warm for that matter. They also don’t seem to have any give to them, which I can imagine will lead to a lot of chafing.

You can’t even wear tights under them to avoid the sensation of sweaty plastic on your skin as you go about your day because, as I said before, THEY’RE CLEAR! This also doesn’t seem safe if you keep cash in your pockets.

One reviewer spoke out about a possible downside of these “jeans”:

They’re also probably one of the least environmentally-friendly pieces of clothing, ever. The description on the website claims they’re “ideal as a statement piece for a festival or costume party,” and that in order to get the most bang for your buck you should pair them with “a bikini and sequin jacket or dress down, layered under an oversized jumper or asymmetric hem dress,” but come on. I don’t care how cute your underwear is, this is not the way to show it off, but don’t just take my word for it, Twitter has a few choice words, too.

Topshop: Everybody hated the clear knee jeans we should make more normal pants Also Topshop: MAKE THE ENTIRE FUCKING LEG CLEAR pic.twitter.com/YctEoZaNrx — Little Mix Maniac (@LittleMixManiac) April 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/OliverHackett/status/856925056806658048

topshop designer: *cuts out random chunks of jeans*

topshop designer: *makes jeans out of plastic*

other topshop designers: pic.twitter.com/4JvCQlTN6u — mabelgoulden (@mabelgoulden) April 23, 2017

Go home Topshop you're drunk https://t.co/N1in5E3A8L — Kayleigh Tanner (@DailyKayleigh) April 21, 2017

The internet has spoken and the sass is real.