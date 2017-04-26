VIEW GALLERY

One of People‘s sexiest men alive, Channing Tatum proves that sexiness doesn’t always mean taking your shirt off (but that does help, obviously). The star of Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street remains one of Hollywood’s hottest actors. He’s starred alongside big names like George Clooney and Matthew McConaughey. He’s known for his incredible dance moves, sweet demeanor and of course, his rock-hard abs.

Tatum has become a triple threat in his own way. He can act, he can dance and he’s basically universally loved by everyone. Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are actual couple #goals after meeting during Step Up and he is never afraid to make a fool of himself in front of the camera. His lip sync performance where he sang “Who Run the World (Girls)” and actually brought Beyonce out on stage with him is probably the best lip sync performance ever. Plus, he dressed up as Elsa from Frozen in a dress and wig, which he totally rocked.

Tatum has really made a name for himself, rising from a former stripper to starring in major films. He’s one hot dude that we don’t think we’ll ever get tired of watching.