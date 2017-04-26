Today is Wednesday.

Mean Girls fans, you know what that means…

Make your hump day treat a relaxing one with the help of this appropriately dazzling Mean Girls-inspired bath bomb.

This new bath bomb, aptly-named “You Can’t Sit With Us,” is pink, shaped like a giant diamond and of course, covered in glitter. Indie beauty brand Radioactive Unicorn created this heavenly bath bomb for the many Mean Girls diehards and it is available for a limited time only.

I’ll take four… for you Glen Coco! You go, Glen Coco!

This incredible bath bomb is the epitome of dreams. We all deserve to bathe in pink glitter every now and then. It doesn’t stain your skin or your bathtub, even though I wouldn’t mind, AND it’s cherry blackwell scented.

Radioactive Unicorn will release this product for a limited time this Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 P.M., so ladies set your alarms if you want to get your hands on this.

Thank you, Radioactive Unicorn! Now get in. We’re going online shopping.