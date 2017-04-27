VIEW GALLERY

Latin music tends to be generally overlooked in American culture. Maybe it’s the language barrier or the lack of familiarity with the big names, but either way, there are some hidden gems in Latin music.

This year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards hope to shine light on the artists deserving of praise, and one of those A-list names is Kate del Castillo. The Mexico City-born actress will be hosting the award show alongside Puerto Rican actor and singer Carlos Ponce.

For those of you unfamiliar with Kate del Castillo, here’s one must-know fact: She’s a badass.

The 44-year-old is an outspoken advocate for civil rights both in America (she’s a citizen as of 2015) and abroad. She’s passionate about fighting human trafficking, raising awareness with several different high-profile projects.

In addition to remaining resistant, del Castillo also stars in Netflix‘s Ingobernable and has made appearances in Jane The Virgin, CSI and Weeds.

She also was involved in a little run-in with the notorious El Chapo, but that whole sitch is a little complex. Basically, just know she had a codename: Hermosa.

Del Castillo currently reps her very own brand of tequila, Honor Del Castillo.

She’s now taking on the Billboard Latin Music Awards and will be introducing artists like Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Nicky Jam for performances on the big night.

Sip your margarita and enjoy the show, because if her past has proven anything, Kate del Castillo is about to kill it.