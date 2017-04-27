VIEW GALLERY

There are couples who include animals in their wedding to make it a more special moment, like having dogs as ring boys, releasing doves after the ceremony, or horses to ride for a grand entrance. How about llamas? Most people wouldn’t think llamas would suit a wedding, but in fact, they certainly do and it’s adorable.

An animal-therapy center in Brush Prairie, Washington, is giving couples the chance to have llamas attend their wedding receptions. According to Brides magazine, the nonprofit Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas offers either llamas or alpacas to attend your wedding all dressed up and ready to party. All of the proceeds goes straight to the organization’s therapy and education program.

“Always decorated to complement, our llamas can easily handle all ages, and any size of crowd. More than just entertainment, we provide a unique interactive experience for your guests that most have never experienced before,” stated on their website. The organization serves couples in the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington area.

“The super-friendly ruminants arrived dressed as a bride and groom and posed for photos with everyone,” Andrea Damewood, the food critic for the Portland Mercury newspaper, wrote in an essay about her own 2015 wedding. “It cut down on a mob at the food carts, made for really good Facebook posts, and got awkward aunts conversing with coworkers we had 10 years ago. At $300 for 1.5 hours, it beat the hell out of more ‘mustache in a photo booth’ wedding pics.”

So far, those who’ve had llamas or alpacas attending their wedding all have something positive to say about the experience. Who can say anything bad about llamas in tuxes and wedding dresses? I’m definitely keeping this in mind.

You can check out more images from WeddingLlamas on their Instagram.