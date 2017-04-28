According to Chris Soules’ new legal team, the former Bachelor star did not immediately flee the scene of the fatal crash that happened on Monday night.

In a statement given to Us Weekly, the Des Moines, Iowa law firm, Parrish Kruidenier, claimed that Soules’ stayed with the victim, Kenneth Mosher, in addition to taking the necessary steps to ensure that he received help – including attempting to resuscitate Mosher after calling 911.

The accident reportedly took place around 8 p.m. Monday night, when Soules crashed his Chevrolet pickup truck into the back of Mosher’s tractor, sending both vehicles into the ditch on the side of the road. Mosher, 66, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein where he was later pronounced dead.

“Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect,” read the lawyers’ statement via Us Weekly. “While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived.”

Attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown and Gina Messamer concluded their statement with:

“Due to the nature of the pending charges, neither Soules nor his counsel will be making any statements at this time. Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected. Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family.”

Soules is currently charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.