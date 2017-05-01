VIEW GALLERY

She’s legendary. She’s genius. She’s cold. These are a few of the words used to describe the queen in the world of fashion, Anna Wintour. Her name has become a historic institution in the fashion industry thanks to her choice in influencing fashion trends and her support in promoting young, talented designers. It’s been said that Meryl Streep played a character inspired by Wintour in the famous film The Devil Wears Prada. She is certainly a force to be reckoned with, having held her title as editor-in-chief at Vogue since 1988. She reportedly gets a mind-blowing $200,000 a year clothing allowance from Vogue just to fulfill her duties in dressing well. Some of us would take a quarter of that for a clothing allowance! How much is the editor worth in total?

Anna Wintour’s Net Worth as of 2018: $35 Million

Let’s take a look at the long timeline to her current net worth.

1970 – 1978

Her father pushed her to work in fashion by arranging her first job for her at the influential Biba boutique when she was 15. Her parents also pushed her to take fashion classes at a nearby school. When Harper’s Bazaar UK merged with Queen to become Harper’s and Queen, Wintour was hired as one of its first editorial assistants, beginning her career in fashion journalism. She told her co-workers that she wanted to edit Vogue. While there, she discovered model Annabel Hodin, a former North London classmate. Her connections helped her secure locations for innovative shoots by Helmut Newton and Jim Lee and other trend-setting photographers. After chronic disagreements with her rival, Min Hogg, she quit and moved to New York with her boyfriend, freelance journalist Jon Bradshaw.

In her new home, she became a junior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar in New York City in 1975. Wintour’s innovative shoots led editor Tony Mazzola to fire her after nine months. A few months later, Bradshaw helped her get her first position as a fashion editor at Viva, a women’s magazine. This was the first job at which she was able to hire a personal assistant, which began her reputation as a demanding and difficult boss.

In late 1978, Guccione shut down the unprofitable magazine. Wintour decided to take some time off from work. She broke up with Bradshaw and began a relationship with French record producer Michel Esteban for two years, dividing her time with him between Paris and New York.

1980 – 1988

She returned to work in 1980, becoming fashion editor for a new women’s magazine named Savvy. It sought to appeal to career-conscious professional women who spent their own money, the readers Wintour would later target at Vogue. The following year, she became fashion editor of New York. There, the fashion spreads and photo shoots she had been putting together for years finally began attracting attention. Editor Edward Kosner sometimes bent very strict rules for her and let her work on other sections of the magazine.

A former colleague arranged for an interview with Vogue editor Grace Mirabella that ended when Wintour told Mirabella she wanted her job. She went to work at Vogue later when Alex Liberman, editorial director for Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue, talked to Wintour about a position there in 1983. She eventually accepted after a bidding war that doubled her salary, becoming the magazine’s first creative director, a position with vaguely defined responsibilities. Her changes to the magazine were often made without Mirabella’s knowledge, causing friction among the staff. She began dating child psychiatrist David Shaffer, an older acquaintance from London. They married in 1984.

In 1985, Wintour attained her first editorship, taking over the UK edition of Vogue. Once in charge, she replaced many staffers and exerted far more control over the magazine than any previous editor had, earning the nickname “Nuclear Wintour” in the process.

In 1987, Wintour returned to New York to take over House and Garden. She put so much fashion into the photo spreads that it became known as “House and Garment.”

Finally, in 1988, Wintour became the editor of Vogue.

1990 – 2009

Under her editorship, the magazine renewed its focus on fashion and returned to the prominence it had held under the famed Diana Vreeland. Vogue held its position as market leader. The September 2004 issue was 832 pages, the largest issue of a monthly magazine ever published at that time, since exceeded by the September 2007 issue Cutler’s documentary covered.

In 2008, rumours arose that she would retire. In a 2009 profile on 60 Minutes, she said she would not retire. “To me, this is a really interesting time to be in this position and I think it would be in a way irresponsible not to put my best foot forward and lead us into a different time.”

2010 – Present

In 2013, Condé Nast announced she would be taking on the position of artistic director for the company’s magazines while remaining at Vogue. In January 2014, the Met named its Costume Institute complex after Wintour. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada‘s release, in 2016, The Ringer noted how Wintour’s personal image had evolved since that film’s depiction of Miranda Priestley. The Devil Wears Prada transformed Wintour’s image from that of a mere public figure into that of a cultural icon. She is still sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week and commencing the Met Gala each year. Anna Wintour is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry to this day.

2018

Anna Wintour has suspended photographer Bruce Weber and Mario Testino for the allegations of sexual exploitation.