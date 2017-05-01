VIEW GALLERY

The Met Gala is tonight. We can’t wait to check out this year’s themes and looks. We do know what to expect: the biggest celebrities come out in the most lavish fashions and grace the red carpet with their presence. It is the most exclusive fashion event and most anticipated of the year. It has been called the Oscars of New York City by attendees.

This black-tie event always has themes that coincide with the Costume Institute’s exhibit. Recent themes included “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in 2011, “Punk: Chaos to Couture” in 2013, “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” in 2014, “China: Through the Looking Glass” in 2015 and “Manus x Machina: Fashion in An Age of Technology” in 2016.

This year, the theme is Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçon: Art of the In-Between, with hosts Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has been chairperson since 1995, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry and Pharrell

Williams.

As the gala will honor the Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, who designs extreme avant garde fashions, expect out-of-this-world, highly cerebral and avant-garde pieces for the usual red-carpet style stars like Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, among others.

The party is so exclusive that only 600 guests usually attend and tickets cost up to $30,000 for those outside the celebrity and VIP guest list, and tables are around $275,000. Wintour herself needs to approve the guest list. She has been known to veto certain celebrities based on their “relevance.” Ouch.

We can’t wait to see who’s relevant this year. The looks will certainly be legendary.