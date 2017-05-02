Instead of popping a pill for a headache, you may want to start reaching for a cold beer.

A new study published in The Journal of Pain found that beer is a better pain killer than some of the leading painkillers at the drugstore.

“It can be compared to opioid drugs such as codeine and the effect is more powerful than paracetamol (generic Tylenol),” said the study’s author, Trevor Thompson, according to Tuscan News Now.

Leave it to the British to come up with this one.

The study compared 18 different controlled experiments that involved 404 people. They found that a blood alcohol content of .08, about three or four regular drinks, can reduce pain by up to 25 percent. On top of that, the drinkers also increased pain tolerance.

Of course, drinking this much beer every day will have adverse effects, so don’t throw out that bottle of Tylenol just yet. But next time your period cramps become unbearable or a sprained ankle just isn’t getting better, just say “Cheers!”