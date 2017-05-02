VIEW GALLERY

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. For the opening monolouge of his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel revealed the reason why he wasn’t on the show last week. On April 21, Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney welcomed their son William John Kimmel (nicknamed Billy) into the world.

While the delivery was surprisingly easy, that was just the beginning of a very long week for the Kimmel family.

Billy was born with a rare heart disease called Tetralogy of Fallot. This means that Billy’s pulmonary valve was completely blocked and there was a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart. Thanks to the attentiveness of a nurse at Cedars-Sinai Hospital named Nanuzh, who noticed that Billy had a heart murmur and was an unhealthy purple color, doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles were able to successfully operate on the newborn three days after his birth.

Billy is now home with his family a week after having open heart surgery. Kimmel explained that his son would most likely have to undergo two more surgeries in his lifetime to fully fix the issue.

on behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to https://t.co/HOIUvNt8WE XO — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2017

Following his emotional opening, Kimmel took the time to thank everyone who helped save his son’s life and spoke on the importance of medical care. He brought up President Trump’s proposed cuts on funds allocated to medical care and health insurance.

“If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” he said. “I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”

Billy is Kimmel’s second child. We wish him and his family the best as they move forward.