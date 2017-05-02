In case you somehow missed it, the 2017 Met Gala took place in New York City last night. The theme of last night’s event was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçon: Art of the In-Between,” which meant that we were in store for some avant-garde looks. The celeb guests did not disappoint and some of the outfits were amazingly wild.
While style mavens like Rihanna and Blake Lively wowed us, the memes are the ones making a lasting impression from the event. Social media was in top form with some of the most fire memes about the Gala. Let’s be real, aren’t the internet memes always the best part of any entertainment affair?
Here are some of the best memes about the 2017 Met Gala! You can thank us later.
https://twitter.com/GIRLposts/status/859232673004498944
https://twitter.com/LadyOnTheMuna2/status/859239606356557824