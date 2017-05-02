VIEW GALLERY

In case you somehow missed it, the 2017 Met Gala took place in New York City last night. The theme of last night’s event was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçon: Art of the In-Between,” which meant that we were in store for some avant-garde looks. The celeb guests did not disappoint and some of the outfits were amazingly wild.

While style mavens like Rihanna and Blake Lively wowed us, the memes are the ones making a lasting impression from the event. Social media was in top form with some of the most fire memes about the Gala. Let’s be real, aren’t the internet memes always the best part of any entertainment affair?

Here are some of the best memes about the 2017 Met Gala! You can thank us later.

When you walk into Sephora vs when you walk out of Sephora pic.twitter.com/DiO8MWQ59H — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) May 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/GIRLposts/status/859232673004498944

Pharrell's wife at the #MetGala is going to be the meme gift that keeps in giving 😂 pic.twitter.com/gJ4f8LAh6a — 𝙺𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝙼 (@KellyyM_) May 2, 2017

Solange regina dei meme del #MetGala ogni anno

Your faves could never pic.twitter.com/Wqs3WWhvW1 — Giovenchy (@sciugher) May 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/LadyOnTheMuna2/status/859239606356557824

If you stare at Elizabeth Banks' dress for long enough you're magically transported back to 1968. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JTYU953c7p — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 2, 2017

When you're on the #METGala sidelines but ready to sub in at a moment's notice pic.twitter.com/mSeMqTr5Z4 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 1, 2017

when I'm 115 weeks deep into his social media trying to figure out if he has a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/Yid6scOsI9 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 1, 2017

This really how it feels when you break 100 likes on Instagram for the first time #metgala pic.twitter.com/pwXqNGurt9 — let my people glo ⚡️ (@MichellCClark) May 2, 2017