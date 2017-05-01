VIEW GALLERY

This year’s Met Gala has not disappointed. As the night began, there were so many stunning styles hitting the red carpet that it was almost hard to keep up, which seems to be the usual for the biggest night in fashion.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd proved that one of the best accessories is a smile with their simple outfits and glowing demeanor as a couple. It was actually emotional to see how excited Gomez looked to be on the carpet, which is a major switch from the harder times of her past.

Priyanka Chopra wowed in an incredibly outlandish trench coat-style dress and Rihanna impressed (as always) in an ornate, multi-colored outfit. Kim Kardashian went a bit more simple in an all-white dress. Serena Williams showed off her new baby bump and we couldn’t help but say “aww!”

The night’s theme was centered around Rei Kawakubo and Comme Des Garcons, so it was colorful and intricate.