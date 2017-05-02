When you think “relationship goals,” it’s hard not to think of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. At the Met Gala alone, Reynolds couldn’t take his eyes off of Lively. And considering how many gorgeous people were there, I wouldn’t be mad if I caught him staring. But no, Reynold’s eyes stayed loyally and lovingly on his wife. Seriously, try to find a moment when he doesn’t stare at her for more than five minutes. I dare you.

The couple stopped for a moment for photographer Brandon Stanton, who is famously known for his popular Humans of New York photo series. After taking the photos, Stanton tries to get revealing statements from his subjects regardless of whether they’re a big name or a neighbor across the street.

Reynolds took this chance to open his big mouth, but instead of talking about himself or cracking a joke, he praised his loving wife for everything she’s done for him and their beautiful children.

“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”

This man is a treasure, but Lively is just as precious. Reynolds admits that she helped him repair his estranged relationship with his father by making him remember “the good times” he had. After James Reynolds died due to Parkinson’s, his son paid tribute to him with an old childhood photo of them together. Lively supported Reynolds every step of the way.

These two are so sweet and this letter is amazing.