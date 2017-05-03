VIEW GALLERY

We hear Balmain and we instantly think of their stunning dresses and other beautifully designed pieces of clothing. As much as we admire the iconic fashion brand, all we can do is stare and dream of their purchasing something expensive for our own wardrobe. And now they’re teaming up with L’Oréal Paris to create lipsticks that will surely be as gorgeous and pricey as their dresses.

Hold on, the lipsticks will be at affordable prices? Now, I’m all ears.

If you haven’t known by now, Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing collaborated with the beauty brand in making a brand-new lipstick line. He’s the man behind some of the Kardashian and Jenner family’s top dresses. And it’s been stated that this collab is so far the biggest one yet in 2017.

Even though Rousteing didn’t have any experience in producing makeup, he’s going strong for the new lipstick line.

All the lipsticks will be in the iconic Color Riche formula, which sells out in a blink of an eye. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the French designer assisted in coming up with three different color themes with a total of 12 shades. Not to mention, he picked out the design for the lipstick tubes and we can just go ahead and assume that the design will be like no other.

“L’Oréal Paris and Balmain share the same strong vision of femininity and the same goal, to empower women and offer them diverse ways to express themselves,” Rousteing said in a statement to WWD. “With this collaboration, I’m thrilled to make this idea tangible for every woman around the world.”

To make the collaboration even more exciting, three shades from the dozen of new Balmain x L’Oréal Paris lipstick shades will be featured in a “jewel edition” and you can have the opportunity to shop at Balmain stores. There will also be limited-edition shades that will debut during the next Paris Fashion Week in September. After Fashion Week, the lipsticks will be available at select stores where L’Oréal Paris is sold.

Finally, I can get my hands on something that is Balmain without emptying out my bank account.