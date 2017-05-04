VIEW GALLERY

Let’s get one thing clear before we delve into the secondhand embarrassment of this Twitter exchange: this is a normal day for Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Anyone who has watched Real Housewives of Atlanta will know that Kim has basically created a brand out of saying things so wildly bizarre that they’re both amusing and horrifying. She literally called her boyfriend “Big Papa” for several years, so the following is a casual and relatively tame exchange for Kim.

Now that know Kim is a certified serial humiliator of herself, here’s another example from last night.

Kim began by tweeting everyone’s dream BFF/most relatable celebrity of all time/model Chrissy Teigen and asking for tickets. The idea of a wealthy superstar making a thinly-veiled attempt at getting some free swag is already relatively awkward, but as usual, she took it a step too far and decided to ask Teigen for meet and greet tickets at the expense of her daughter’s mouth.

John Legend is a pretty well-known performer with a beautiful voice, so he’d definitely be amazing to see. He also seems really cool and like he’d be a fun celeb to meet. That said, most moms don’t generally joke about their 20-year-old daughters offering fellatio for a meet and greet, but this is Kim Zolciak-Biermann, mother of 900 children, we’re talking about.

Luckily, we’re also talking about a Twitter celeb and the queen of making things more fun than they are YIKES. Teigen responded flawlessly.

“I’ll get you tix without the oral,” Teigen said.

Twitter users were shook.

Kim responded to one fan who admitted that they found the exchange humorous, telling them that it was proof of their sense of humor.

She also offered apologies to her daughter. Well, sort of. She reminded her of her undying love for her with no mention of fellatio.

Brielle didn’t respond directly, but did suggest a more willing Twitter fan do the job.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… Thank God for Chrissy Teigen.