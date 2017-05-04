Are you sick of hearing about the disastrous Fyre Festival?

Good…we’re not either.

The Fyre Festival, co-organized by Ja Rule, was supposed to be a luxury concert on Exuma in The Bahamas where revelers parties on yachts and ate catered meals by world renowned chefs. Instead, they were sent into what seemed to be the 76th Annual Hunger Games: Rich Kid Edition.

And now a report by Page Six says Kendall Jenner was paid $250,000 for a single Instagram post promoting the event, and other influencers got $20,000 a pop.

Now, if only there was something else to spend that money on…

Oh, yeah. Maybe the actual concert or other provisions for the people who spent $4,00 to $12,000 per ticket.

Kendall promoted the festival earlier this year in a now-deleted Instagram post. “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners,” she wrote, referring to artists on her brother-in-law Kanye West‘s music label including Tyga and Desiigner. She also provided a party VIP code to her followers.

Maybe a Pepsi will make it all better? (Too soon?)

Bella Hadid also promoted Fyre Festival and issued an apology on Twitter after the event was canceled (you know, after everyone flew down to the Bahamas and everything).

“Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives,” Bella wrote. “I initially trusted this would be an amazing (and) memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion…not knowing about the disaster that was to come…I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too.”

The festival’s creators are now being hit with a lawsuit that alleges fraud.