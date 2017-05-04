VIEW GALLERY

If you’ve never been to Red Lobster, I advise you right now to go there for dinner tonight. You’re missing out on their shrimp linguini alfredo, wood-grilled peppercorn sirloin, and their cheddar bay biscuits. Oh my God, their biscuits. If you’ve been to Red Lobster, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

But let’s cut to the chase here, Red Lobster is creating their own lip balm.

It’s a biscuit-flavored lip balm. This just keeps getting better and better.

To celebrate the restaurant’s 25-year anniversary, the balm will be released for a limited time only. You can now slather that balm on like it’s one of their delicious, buttery biscuits. If only it was a permanent lip balm, I’d buy eight a year.

A staffer from Refinery29 noted that the lip balm, “smells like what a cheddar bay biscuit would smell if you put maple syrup on it.”

It still sounds amazing and I can practically smell it right now.

If you’re interested in grabbing one, you can sign up for the Fresh Catch Club email by 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, May 8. The restaurant will pick 250 lucky winners at random. But if you end up not getting one, just look on the bright side: their mouthwatering biscuits are available all year round.