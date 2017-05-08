VIEW GALLERY

We get it, traditional weddings aren’t for everyone, but this couple from California brought that concept to a whole new level… literally. After a year of planning, James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder climbed Mount Everest (aka the tallest mountain above sea-level) and got married amongst the clouds. Luckily for us, adventure wedding photographer Charleton Churchill was there to document the whole thing, from the lengthy trek up the mountain to the big moment itself.

James and Ashley are obviously both adventurous people, and to them it only made sense to do something extraordinary to commemorate their big day. “As much as we would have loved to share our special day with our family and friends, we were both drawn to the idea of eloping during an incredible vacation,” said Ashley, “We both are avid lovers of the outdoors and had experience at altitude up to 14,000 feet, but we knew the three week Everest Base Camp trek would be far more physically and mentally demanding than anything we’ve experienced.”

Yes, you read that right. The couple traveled thousands of miles and spent three weeks trekking through the cold to get married on the world’s tallest mountain so they could exchange vows 17,000ft above sea level. Everything about this is crazy and amazing in all the best ways. There’s no doubt that if this couple can overcome this ordeal together, then they can do anything.