Nicki Minaj is feeling super charitable this week, going above and beyond in her efforts to share the love with her loyal fans.

Not only did she offer to pay her Twitter followers’ student loans, she also took the time to FaceTime with a young cancer patient named Jacob who’s been wanting to meet her for quite some time.

It's blurry y'all but this is the one & only @NICKIMINAJ FaceTiming my nephew! (Had to cut video short) pic.twitter.com/k8KQ5UxVA4 — Allison ✨ (@allieesonnnnn) May 8, 2017

A video was posted on Twitter by Allison Michelle, Jacob’s aunt, showing Nicki and Jacob’s exchange, “It’s blurry y’all but this is the one & only @NICKIMINAJ FaceTiming my nephew!” @allieesonnnnn tweeted. She claimed that the call with Minaj had “made his life.” Another family member posted photos of the call, which Minaj’s fanbase quickly took notice of.

https://twitter.com/bIackbarbz/status/861448646725959682

This all took place on May 7, after Minaj told her almost 21 million followers that if they showed her straight As she would verify with their schools and pay their student loans. And that’s exactly what she did.

Without missing a beat, an overwhelming number of fans started sending in their GPAs. Nicki (who is estimated to have a net worth of over $70 million) agreed to pay one fan’s college fees of $3,000. She also agreed to help more fans pay for their education by pledging numerous payments ranging from $500 to $1,069.

https://twitter.com/RobMarkman/status/861217989630230528

Nicki then promised that she would be getting charitable again in a month or two, for those who didn’t get recognized this time around. “Let me make those payments [tomorrow] then see if I have any money left,” Minaj joked.

It’s seriously amazing how one person can take it upon themselves to make such an impact. Good on you Nicki. With any luck the rest of the world will take some inspiration from her and get charitable.