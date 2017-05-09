‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Savagely Responds to David Spade’s Instagram Post With Her

To start off, I know. I know you’re sick of Danielle Bregoli, better known as the “Cash Me Outside” Girl. But she’s worth a follow on Instagram for multiple reasons – the latest of which is her savage response to a photo David Spade posted with her.

The comedian shared a photo with Danielle on Sunday. Although he looks thrilled to be meeting the internet celebrity, she barely cracked a smile.

How bow dis,” David captioned the image. “@bhadbhabie is slightly underwhelmed to meet me). Unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken.”

A bit of a diss, but you really think the girl who made Dr. Phil relevant again was going to let that slide?

Danielle shared a screenshot of David’s post, writing, “No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter.”

Buuurrrrnnn – and entirely possible, given that David’s run ended quite a while ago (Grown Ups 2, anyone?) and she’s a 14-year-old girl who literally may not know who he is. More likely, she just is aware that she’s just about as well known at the moment.

Stephanie Petit
