Something really creepy is happening with Danielle Bregoli’s — AKA the ‘Cash Me Ousside girl’ — Instagram account.

The 13-year-old gained notoriety after appearing on the Dr. Phil show, where she threatened the audience for laughing at her and brutally disrespected her mother in front of thousands of viewers. While we were opposed to her newfound fame, someone out there is really pissed about it. A few hours ago, the teenager had her Instagram hacked and three threatening videos were posted to her account.

Her profile photo has been changed from a selfie to a red triangle reminiscent of the Illuminati sign, with the term “Face Security Group” in the middle. Her bio contains several unknown characters and a phrase in Russian that can roughly be translated to “Democracy dies in darkness.”



The first two videos berate Americans for making this girl famous (honestly, we kind of deserve it) and promise that chaos and leaks will ensue later this week.

Below, the first video’s message:

THIS IS THE MODERN DAY CELEBRITY?

THIS COUNTRY GLORIFIES AND MAKES FAMOUS

A YOUNG GIRL FOR BEING DISRESPECTFUL TO HER MOTHER

SHE IS NO IDOL

SHE IS NO ROLE MODEL.

SHE IS NO GOD.

PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO WHAT HAPPENS NEXT.

The second said that that leaks would begin on Wednesday:

The final video is a countdown to what we assume will be when the “leaks” are revealed to the public.

Seriously… I’m creeped out. Many commenters feel the same, while some predicted what the leaks could be. The consensus? That Bregoli’s DMs will be posted for the public to see.

I guess we’ll see what happens tomorrow.

Update – Wednesday, 7:30 A.M.

Two more posts have been uploaded to Bregoli’s Instagram account. One is a meme comparing Tanishq Abraham and Danielle that has been making its rounds over the past few days, and the other is a black screen that reads “17:00” with “Reykjavik, Iceland” listed underneath. We’re guessing that’s what time the leaks will make their debut — when it’s 5 P.M. in Iceland (12 P.M. EST).

