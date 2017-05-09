VIEW GALLERY

If you’ve been keeping up, you know that Harry Styles is dropping his debut solo album, set for release on May 12, and planning a tour. Ever since he released the track listing of his new album, fans have been trying to decipher if any of the songs are about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift and their 2012 romance. With one of the titles being “Ever Since New York,” it very well may be.

The track could be a response to Swift’s song “Welcome to New York.” It would make sense, as most of their relationship was spent in the Big Apple. Styles even recently addressed their past relationship in an interview, in which he stated there was no bad blood between them.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aruv2nBqCBM

Styles also discussed his new album in a video released on Twitter. After seeing the lyrics for a song called “Two Ghosts,” it could be more evidence that Swift is mentioned on his album, and it’s about time. Check out the lyrics and the video below.

https://twitter.com/HSupdating/status/861803048749867008

If you’re a Swiftie, you’ll pick up on the fact that the lyrics are similar to Swift’s song, “Style,” which is allegedly about Styles. Both songs indicate their signature characteristics, from Swift’s usual red pout to Styles’ white t-shirt and tattoos.

With Swift having been on a hiatus for quite some time, we cannot wait to see her response the next time she releases music.