Normani Kordei is certainly a force to be reckoned with on the hit series Dancing With the Stars, but her footwork isn’t the only thing she’s getting attention for these days.

Back in April, the Fifth Harmony singer became the target of a vicious slew of cyber attacks after something she said about her fellow bandmate, Camila Cabello, was taken out of context. This forced Kordei to take a break from Twitter for a while, where she was harassed regularly, including being sent racist, offensive and even violent images. Now she is ready to speak up against the hatred.

At the time, Kordei addressed the issue with a Twitter message. Now she’s taking out her emotions on the dancefloor.





“I think for a long time I kind of steered away from myself and I didn’t necessarily recognize who I was at one point just because I was very sad. It even affected those around me that genuinely do love me,” Kordei said in an interview with E! News. “It was just a really devastating time for me. I think that through this piece, it spoke volumes, not only for myself, but for so many people who feel the same way that are probably fearful to even speak up because of questioning, ‘Will I be accepted?’ Just scared, it’s a very scary thing and subject.”

“I’m really proud. At the beginning of the season, we talked about standing for more than just a pretty face in a pop group. I want her to…own her individuality,” Chmerkovskiy said in regards to Kordei’s stance, “what an incredible opportunity as a person to be able to do something that can change the world around you. Even if it’s one other person that watches this piece and was inspired by it, that’s a world that you’ve changed. For kids out there I don’t think you need to wait to change the world… it starts with just one person.”