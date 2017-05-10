VIEW GALLERY

If you’re on summer break and not yet on vacation, it’s probably best if you avoid social media right now. IG queens Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have yet again left us with some FOMO and wanderlust after posting their latest round of photos. From jet-skiing to sipping wine on a yacht, the models are having a joint vacation, along with BFFs Hailey Baldwin and Justin Skye.

None of the girls added geotags to their photos, but we can guess that they’re at some expensive tropical oasis. Jenner even captioned one of the photos with a sly message of “You can’t find me.” Honestly, it’s probably a good idea that the pair decided to go on a getaway and escape real life for a bit. Kendall and Bella have both been facing some controversy in the past couple months, with Kendall acting in an insensitive Pepsi ad to Bella promoting the disastrous Fyre Festival.

The vacay comes on the cusp of Kendall admitting some surprising things about her friendship with Bella. While Kendall is widely known for being best friends with Bella’s sister Gigi, Kendall has said that she and Bella have been close friends for “five or six years.” She adds, “Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling, but Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school and hung out every day in school before either of us started working.”

Check out the enviable photos below. There was no shortage of bikinis, blue water and candids.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT4qSMJDuEE/?taken-by=kendalljenner

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT5IrLZBoQ3/?taken-by=bellahadid