The Kardashian and Jenner families take a whole lot of heat, particularly for their dedication to materialism and their gratuitous wealth, which they flaunt on social media. Kylie Jenner is often bashed for seeming vain or fake by the general public. It looks like Kylie put her money where her very famous mouth is and showed her wealth in the best way possible, donating $1 million to charity on a recent visit to Peru.

Kylie and momager Kris arrived in Peru in order to visit families receiving support through Smile Train, which provides free procedures to kids suffering from cleft palates. The ailment can cause health issues as kids grow, as well as facial deformities, and the surgeries can be pricey without any aid.

The two Jenners met one family affected by the condition and were visibly emotional as they continued on the trip. Kylie and Kris held Mia, whose clef palate was reconstructed with Kylie’s help.

It was recently revealed that Kylie’s previous collaboration as an ambassador with Smile Train earned the company a pretty huge sum of money. In honor of the organization, Kylie created a lip shade in her mega-successful Kylie Cosmetics shade called ‘smile,’ with all of its proceeds being sent to Smile Train.

Needless to say, Smile Train’s staff was grateful.

Smile Train CEO Susannah Schaefer had only amazing things to say about Kylie. “Kylie has a beautiful smile herself, yet we were most impressed with her selflessness, huge heart and extremely generous giving spirit,” Schaefer said. “Everyone here at Smile Train, and all of the cleft children around the world that she has helped, couldn’t be more grateful.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie has made a difference, though it may be her most hands-on approach to charity yet.

The trip hasn’t been easy. Jenner shared a Snap of herself on an oxygen mask after feeling ill from the high altitude of the mountainous South American country.

Let’s face it, for all that can be said about Kylie, at least she’s doing something big to make a difference. If there was ever a reason to buy a Kylie Lip Kit, this is it.

