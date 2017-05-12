VIEW GALLERY

It’s been a long journey for 24-year-old Miley Cyrus. We’ve watched her grow from Disney star to feisty, independent singer. It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly a decade since she first landed a role on Disney’s Hannah Montana. In fact, producers at Radio Disney surprised her with her old audition tape for nostalgia’s sake.

I won’t lie. Listening to a 12-year-old Miley sing and watching the grown woman herself reacting to it gave me so many feels. As she listens to her younger self, Miley is seen smiling wide with what can only be pride. Her t-shirt, which read “I should have my own TV show,” also garnered a laugh from Miley. The fun didn’t end there. During her post-song interview, Miley was asked if she was signed to a record label yet. Miley replied in the best possible way.

“No…” she said. “It’s going to happen!”

Even if you’re not a fan of Miley Cyrus, you can’t help but fall in love with her confidence and enthusiasm. Producers sense her charm and charisma, so it’s no surprise they chose her at the lead role for Hannah Montana.

I’ve noticed there’s a trend with Disney stars trying to break free from that label. Once you’re signed with Disney, you’re often expected to stay “clean” and kid-safe, even long after your contract is finished. Miley definitely had her rebellious “Wrecking Ball” stage, but lately she’s toned down and matured.

After listening to her song “Malibu,” you can definitely tell just how much Miley has grown over the years.

You can watch her reaction here:

We love her whether she’s Hannah or Miley.