8 Celebrities Who Are Honoring Their Mamas Online Today (& Hopefully Also In Person)

||

Over-the-top, commercialized holiday that it is, Mother’s Day is also an opportunity to give your mom a glimpse into how much you appreciate her raising and loving and instilling values in you (whether they stuck or not) all your life.

Here are some celebrity tributes to their number one, always and forever.

Miley Cyrus 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUEH1HDhKdN/?taken-by=mileycyrus&hl=en

Ashley Benson

Dakota Fanning

View this post on Instagram

#JOY

A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on

Ariana Grande

Laurie Hernandez

John Legend

Ava Philippe

Bella Hadid

The standard has been set. Go see your mama!

Mother's Day 2017, Inspirational Quotes: Must-Read Details

Mother's Day Quote Roundup: List

Mothers Day 2017 Gifts: Best Presents & Ideas For Her

Read More:
NewsMothers Day
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Molly ThomsonCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Writer. Boxed mac & cheese aficionado. I tried to start a girl-band when I was 12.
  • 10614935101348454