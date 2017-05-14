Over-the-top, commercialized holiday that it is, Mother’s Day is also an opportunity to give your mom a glimpse into how much you appreciate her raising and loving and instilling values in you (whether they stuck or not) all your life.
Here are some celebrity tributes to their number one, always and forever.
Ashley Benson
Dakota Fanning
Laurie Hernandez
To my queen, role model, and mother… thank you. Those two words don't contain the true meaning of how grateful I am to have you in my life. When I was a lil nugget you trusted my desires of some pretty insane goals. You believed in me (alongside dad of course💛) and I am so blessed to have you as my mother. It would be an honor to be half as much as the woman you are when I'm older. I love you🌻 (can't wait to spoil you all day😜)
John Legend
Ava Philippe
Bella Hadid
Our angel🦋🦋🦋Thank you for showing me what selfless love, generosity, compassion, kindness, power and strength is. Thank you for bringing my perfect brother and sister into this world. You have taught me to love everyone the same and keep my eyes open to the ones that don't. I love you so much …I am so lucky ❤️ Happy Mother's Day ❤️ You are perfect @yolanda.hadid
The standard has been set. Go see your mama!