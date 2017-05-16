VIEW GALLERY

Just in case you haven’t had enough reminders that all perfect things in the world are those left untouched by men, the Romphim is here to ring the alarm in typical male fashion. It’s bold, it’s loud and it’s a relatively uncomfy spin on an old classic.

The Romphim is basically a romper in its usual fashion but with a male pronoun attached to the end for the benefit of protecting fragile masculinity/cleverness.

Here it is in all of its glory:

Wow.

Though this seems like it’s mainly a joke outfit for parties, its Kickstarter campaign has raised nearly half of its $100,000 production goal.

It made a splash as its coverage grew and as usual, Twitter had some strong opinions, most of which were a resounding “HELL NO” to the outfit.

Forms of Birth Control:

1/ The Pill

2/ Condoms

3/ A man wearing a #RompHim & Crocs — c00per (@c00per___) May 15, 2017

Even with this new Trump bit, the worst news of the day is that some asshole made a romper for men #ROMPHIM — Justin Carpenter (@LCD_Carpsystem) May 15, 2017

romphim? i hardly know him pic.twitter.com/ll67xUH2NM — Sarah's Smocky Eye (@NJDG) May 15, 2017

Why are y'all so disappointing? Even if it's a joke, I'm so tired of renaming things so men can feel more "secure" wearing them. 🙄 #romphim pic.twitter.com/x08azMBxAK — NASMAS 2018 on YouTube. (@ItsNasB) May 15, 2017

Luckily for Romphim, they did have a fan or two.

Any men want to send me pics of them in a romper to see if it looks right before they step out, my DMs are open — The People's Oracle (@PeoplesOracle) May 15, 2017

These romper jokes are hilarious. I still want my pictures though. — The People's Oracle (@PeoplesOracle) May 16, 2017

Ok, so maybe these aren’t SUCH a bad idea. But how does peeing work? Looks like men will be asking themselves an age-old question that women have answered for years. Nothing requires quite as much work ethic and dedication as heading to the bathroom in a romper.

Equality.