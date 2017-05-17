Everyone has their dating horror stories. Maybe he didn’t look like his Tinder profile pictures or maybe he turned out to be much less charming IRL. Maybe the tip was appallingly low or they just weren’t your type. Either way, one of the worst dating offenses is texting constantly. Checking a text is fine, but once it becomes distracting, it can totally ruin the vibe. It’s just plain rude.

That said, is a bad date worthy of a lawsuit?

An Austin, Texas man named Brandon Vezmar is suing a date for the price of a movie ticket because she texted during the showing of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. The date/defendant, named Crystal, is saying that she needed to use her phone due to an emergency with a friend and that Vezmar’s behavior was off-putting from the start.

Vezmar, who owns his own communications company (some jokes just write themselves), called it “kind of a first date from hell.”

Everyone has had a first date from hell, but his next step is where things get a little bit extra.

Both the defendant and the plaintiff admit that after the date went south, it got even worst.

Vezmar allegedly began texting her family, asking them to locate her in order to get his refund. He also texted Crystal warning her of his intentions.

https://twitter.com/BrandonVezmar/status/864668884472909825

https://twitter.com/BrandonVezmar/status/864692457065381889

Vezmar’s petition takes a very dramatic turn when discussing the meaning behind the lawsuit.

Not only does he say that the texting was a “direct violation” of the theater’s policy, but he also says that her phone negatively affected his viewing experience and that of the fellow patrons and could lead to the collapse of society as we know it.

“While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society,” the petition reads.

“This is like one of my biggest pet peeves,” Vezmar stated. Clearly.

For her part, Crystal calls the whole thing “crazy.” That’s an understatement.

“I had my phone low and I wasn’t bothering anybody,” she said. She was texting a friend about an emergency, but “it wasn’t like constant texting.”

After what she says was Vezmar’s tantrum, she left in her car, leaving Vezmar without a ride and refusing to repay the ticket when he contacted her days later.

“He took me out on a date,” she said.

She also planned to file a protective order against Vezmar for contacting her little sister to get the money for the movie ticket, shown in the previous screenshots.

Yes, we’ve all been out on bad dates. Here’s the issue with this whole story: afterwards, we cut our losses and let go. Maybe he texted too much or she didn’t tip well or whatever, but the main thing is moving on, without aggression, and learning as you date other people.

Going to the lengths of not only contacting someone’s family but also filing a lawsuit with melodramatic comparisons to the apocalypse is just plain scary. Men whose egos are so aggressively fragile and reactive when bruised are why so many women avoid dating, fear giving out their numbers and generally feel nervous about meeting new people.

He is within his legal right, but at the end of the day, if we all sued everyone who’s been annoying on a date, we’d all be in court at one point or another as both plaintiffs and defendants.

Instead of suing for the cost of the ticket, maybe he should take another date out one night… and head to dinner or for a walk instead of a movie. Or maybe just watch Guardians when it comes out on DVD or Netflix. Good luck, dude.