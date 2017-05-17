VIEW GALLERY

Hair is a big part of who we are. But looking at your phone to find an accurate representation of yourself in the form of an emoji is virtually impossible since there really aren’t that many hair options to choose from.

Apparently, things are about to change. The Unicode Technical Committee just added emojis for curly hair, white hair, red hair and baldness as candidates for 2018’s Unicode release. If accepted, they could be added to our emoji keyboards by the middle of 2018.

White hair emoji examples pic.twitter.com/20cyQdAqKu — Jeremy Burge 🐥🧿 (@jeremyburge) May 17, 2017

According to the proposal submitted to the committee, the addition of these four new characters intends to provide “methods of representing white hair, curly (or afro) hair, red hair and baldness.”

Bald / no hair / shaven head examples. If approved in final set, these would support genders + skin tones. ~2018 pic.twitter.com/VSKzV2Hn8g — Jeremy Burge 🐥🧿 (@jeremyburge) May 17, 2017

The proposal also states that the creation of these four new standalone emojis would support different skin tones and genders.

Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia and a Unicode Emoji Subcommittee member, says the earliest release date for the emoji would be mid-2018.

Curly hair emoji examples pic.twitter.com/EZAWH34oIl — Jeremy Burge 🐥🧿 (@jeremyburge) May 17, 2017

Earlier in the year, Apple hosted the Unicode Technical Committee meeting at their Cupertino, Calfornia campus. Many options for new emojis were discussed but they concluded that the newest emoji would be a standalone “Person With Red Hair” emoji because it was the most straightforward option. Following the meeting, there was a new development that now extends to the representation of curly hair, white hair and bald people, not just redheads.

Hopefully the addition of skin tones for the family emojis, the twin emojis and couple in love emojis will be next.

[H/T: Mashable]