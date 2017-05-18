A Michigan-based liposuction surgeon has had his license revoked for basing his practice out of a barn. That’s right, a literal barn. Specifically, a storage building known as a poll barn.

Doctor Bradley Bastow had been putting both his patients and the public in danger by performing liposuction procedures in unsanitary conditions, failing to properly dispose of medical waste and failing to dispense controlled substances in a proper manner, and supposedly those aren’t the only violations he has stacked up against him.

According to the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the decision regarding the removal of Bradley Bastow’s osteopathic physician’s license was made under the Public Health Code.

“Our investigation found that Dr. Bastow’s conduct was negligent, incompetent and lacked good moral character,” said agency Director Shelly Edgerton, describing the conditions at the facility as “dangerous and deplorable.”

Previous patients of his have been warned that they should seek immediate medical care if they begin to or have shown any signs of infection such as fever, redness and swelling.

The real kicker here? Bastow has not been criminally charged, regardless of the fact that he has literally put lives in danger.