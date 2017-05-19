VIEW GALLERY

The Cannes Film Festival 2017 kicked off on May 17 and, of course, we’re paying attention to the red carpet style. This year, there was no shortage of color, glam, or the risqué. It’s the one week a year where celebrities across the globe can pull out all the stops for couture fashion. Champagne was a familiar hue while Atelier Versace, like in past years, remained a popular designer choice.

It can be agreed that you have to be prepared for all types of situations on the red carpet, as some celebs realized. Bella Hadid suffered a wardrobe malfunction, again. Oh, the struggles of a high-slit dress. Meanwhile, Thylane Blondeau and Svetlana Ustinova both showed up in the same Dior gown (awk).

Some celebrities have already showcased two looks so it’ll be interesting to see who appears again and what they’ll be donning. We’ve yet to see what the following days will bring in terms of red carpet fashion, and who is yet to appear. Here are the best looks from day one and two of the Cannes Film Festival 2017.