Step aside, microblading. Your “arch” nemesis has arrived. There’s a new beauty trend in town and it’s a lot less painful than getting your eyebrows tattooed. Eyebrow wigs are the current internet craze for those that are too hesitant (or broke) for a full microblade commitment. In essence, you can get your ideal eyebrow arch with a bit of patience and glue. No needlework required. Considering how I watched my sister get her brows microbladed, I think I’ll need these eyebrow wigs.

Although they’re the current viral trend on Instagram, eyebrow wigs weren’t born yesterday. Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo uploaded a video of a woman getting her eyebrow wig applied. Needless to say, his 564,000 Instagram followers had a field day with comments ranging from skepticism to hype.

The short clip gives us a vague idea of how eyebrow wigs would be applied. I don’t know about you, but I would kill to have perfect eyebrows without the hassle of a pencil. There are many who believe that eyebrow wigs are a way of romanticizing hair loss for the sake of a fashion trend, but I don’t think they’re seeing the big picture. Eyebrow wigs aren’t just a time saver. They can also help people suffering from hair loss due to chemotherapy or alopecia. Sign me up. My body is ready.

Before you break the bank, there are a number of options available. You can find a professional that can make the perfect arch for your brows or you can go the cheaper route. There are a number of affordable options on the market while still looking realistic. Sites like Headcovers, who specialize in using real human hair in their products, also offer a number of available options for you to choose from.