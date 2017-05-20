Prince George was a reputation for being a bit rambunctious at times, but his mama knows just how to handle him.

The 3-year-old heir to the throne and his little sister, Charlotte, were an adorable part of their Aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews. Although they were all smiles in their cute outfits – a flower crown and white dress for Charlotte and knee socks with a button up shirt for George – earlier in the day, the Prince got a bit rowdy.

According to The Sun, George burst into tears outside the church. Kate Middleton wasn’t having it at all from her son and was pictured scolding him.

It's all got a bit much for the little prince at #Pippasweddinghttps://t.co/Eg0pjVpYlO pic.twitter.com/bUGjatlwh4 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 20, 2017

However, People reports a wedding guest told reporters that the children were “very” well-behaved during the ceremony.

Hey, can you blame a kid for crying after being forced to wear that ridiculous ensemble for hours?