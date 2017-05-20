If you’ve ever driven more than 30 minutes in rush hour because you could not rest until you had a Shake Shack burger, if you’ve ever had a dream about dipping your toes in an expansive infinity pool of Shack sauce, if you’ve ever had to leave a conversation mid-sentence in pursuit of a thick vanilla milkshake, this is for you.

Shake Shack has released a cookbook in bookstores and online, Refinery 29 reports, titled Shake Shack Recipes & Stories. The book is filled with magical pages of custard shakes, cheesy crinkle cut fries, burgers, and — the infamous Shack sauce recipe. Double it triple it, keep it in your fridge a keg at all times so you are never without the tangy sweet sauce.

It is spoken of in reverence. It is craved with inexplicable frequency.

Okay, chill, here’s the recipe.

½ cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

3/4 tsp Heinz ketchup

¼ tsp kosher dill pickling brine

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Buy the book, with over 70 recipes and 200 photographs, here.