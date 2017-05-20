The next time your well-meaning aunt says anything to you at Thanksgiving dinner that circles the phrases of “biological clock,” “boyfriend,” or “future,” look her dead in the eye and tell her the results of this study.

According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, having kids in your 30s is now the norm. Of course, the fact that women in their 30s are having more babies than women in their 20s isn’t surprising to most millennial women; even my engaged friends have every intention of waiting a number of years before thinking about kids. (My non-engaged friends are more concerned about finishing Jane the Virgin before they read spoilers.)

The study reports that 2016 was the first year in which the majority of women 25-29 did not have kids. Furthermore, the rate of women 35-39 having kids rose to 52.6 percent and the average age for women to have their first child rose to 28.

HelloGiggles points out that older moms are less stressed and less likely to yell at their children, so this trend definitely isn’t a bad one. Waiting a little longer for your life and emotional state to be settled is only going to have a positive impact on your future child.

Society is finally backing us up on this one; taking the time to establish your career, ~find yourself~, and save up a little money is more normal than ever.