How do you tell your husband that you’re skipping his performance to see other guys strip on stage?

Chrissy Teigen somehow pulled it off when she bailed on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards to go watch Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas. I don’t know about you, but those priorities sound about right. Earlier that same day, she wrote on Twitter that she planned on spending the evening with her family in Las Vegas. She just left out that it would involve a male strip show. In doing so, she missed out on John Legend’s stunning performance.

Is there trouble in paradise? I doubt it. In fact, I’d probably do the same thing.

my sister and niece live in Vegas. I'm hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching #bbmas! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017

Prior to heading out, she released a quick Snapchat of herself in relaxing in a towel and claimed she was the “best dressed” for the award show. I’m 100% sure John Legend can’t even stay mad at her for missing out on his performance.

To commemorate the night, Teigen shared a series of videos on Snapchat of her and her girlfriends. They cheered about watching the famous strip show, which is based on Channing Tatum‘s popular films.

Teigen is seen celebrating with her friends.

“Hello, ladies! What are we doing? Magic Mike, baby!” she exclaimed. I’m sure there wasn’t a single ounce of regret in Teigen’s body that night, especially when her squad came across an inflatable doll outside their hotel room. And yes, it even had a “pee pee” as Teigen so eloquently confirmed.

If you’re going to miss an event as big as the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, you better make sure your excuse is as great as Teigen’s. I wholeheartedly agree that seeing Magic Mike Live is a legitimate reason to skip, and I’m sure John Legend enjoyed hearing about his wife’s night on the town. Especially the part with the blowup doll.