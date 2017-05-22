VIEW GALLERY

Chances are, if you’re interested in fashion and have stumbled across that small platform called Instagram recently, then you’ve come across some pretty influential style bloggers. We got the chance to chat with some of these fierce fashionistas and they gave us the lowdown on absolutely everything in the fashion world.

Who is this “they,” you ask? Well, we talked to Nicole Balsamo, Jennifer Marie, Katie Gibbons and Sunny Side Cecilia. All of these ladies are making waves in the fashion world. We definitely trust any advice they’d be willing to pass along our way.

Luckily for all of us, the gals are giving us all kinds of fashion tips and advice. Check out what they had to say below!

What first inspired your interest in the fashion industry?

Nicole Balsamo: I’ve been interested in fashion for as long as I can remember, seriously…I think my first “ah-ha” moment of knowing that it was a serious interest of mine was watching Lauren Conrad on The Hills. I wanted to be her!

Katie Gibbons: I have always been a lover of fashion. When I was a little girl, I wouldn’t come downstairs on Christmas morning until I changed into a dress and my red sparkle shoes! As humorous as it is, the show Gossip Girl actually had a huge influence on my love for fashion. All of the characters wore such bold and fun pieces!

What made you want to start a fashion blog or highlight your fashion on your Instagram page?

Sunny Side Cecilia: I’ve always loved writing and fashion, so starting a fashion blog was a perfect way to combine the two passions. I first decided to start my blog after being inspired by and reading other fashion bloggers.

Jennifer Marie: I wanted to start my own Instagram because I wanted to inspire other women to wear what they love and explore their personal style. I was also frustrated with the lack of authenticity and personality that I found on fashion blogs and Instagram accounts, so I was determined to create something that reflects who I am as person, not who I want people to see me as.

How would you describe your own style?

Gibbons: I would describe my style as feminine, boho and dynamic. Fashion is always evolving and is something that has no rules – and I love that about it!

Marie: This is hard because I do not think I have just one specific style. I just wear what I like and I like what I wear. My “dream” style would be characterized by the words eclectic and classy. I love anything that has embroidery, beading, bright colors and patterns, however, I love having those classic, versatile pieces in my wardrobe also.

Who are some of your favorite personalities in the fashion industry (can be designers, bloggers, photographers, stylists, etc.)?

Balsamo: So cliché of me, but Coco Chanel will always be an icon. I really believe that she kickstarted the feminist movement within fashion, and I think she’s a total rockstar for all that she’s done and how her legacy has stood through the test of time!

Cecilia: One of the reasons I started blogging was because I was inspired by my favorite bloggers. Some of the blogs I read every day are Katey of Chronicles of Frivolity, Camryn of Coral and Charm and Shelby of The Gold Dime. They all have incredibly distinct writing styles, which I love!

Which celebrity’s style do you most admire and why?

Balsamo: I think I’ve gotta go with Chrissy Teigen. I feel like every time I see her in something I’m just like, ‘Wow, okay, you’re totally killing it and I want to be you.’

Gibbons: I really admire Emma Watson because she is a huge supporter of sustainable fashion. She is often wearing clothing made from recycled or repurposed fabrics, which I think is so amazing, especially seen on a celebrity who could afford to wear anything she wants! Watson wore a gorgeous gown to the 2016 Met Gala that was made from recycled plastic bottles. I love that someone with such a large following is using her popularity in a positive way. She even refused to wear a corset in Beauty and the Beast, wanting to create a more realistic and down to earth message of Belle that focused more on her personality than her looks!

What have your experiences been like in the fashion industry, whether it’s been through writing, blogging, or internships? Or even, how has your experience been creating your own blog and personal brand?

Marie: I am still relatively new in the blogging world, but I have really loved meeting other bloggers in my area! I would not have met these great girls if I hadn’t pursued this, so I am really thankful that I did. I am constantly learning about ways to improve my blog, and I am growing as a writer and as an individual, so the experience has been really positive.

Balsamo: Throughout high school, I worked at a local boutique in my hometown selling and marketing the clothing to the community. Since it was such a small boutique, you really developed personal relationships with all your customers and sometimes even saw them multiple times in the span of a few months. What I learned was that fashion is all about how it makes you feel. It was clear to me when a customer was going to buy something or not just depending on their face when they tried it on. I believe that fashion choices have such a large impact on how you feel, and it was so apparent to me how a fabulous outfit could change a customer’s entire day. Look good, feel good, am I right?

What goals do you currently have in the fashion industry?

Cecilia: My biggest goal right now with blogging is to continue to grow my consistency and my brand. I’m excited to focus on photography and writing this summer!

Gibbons: This month marked three months since the launch of The Kalon Blog and I have already learned so much! My goal is to inspire others to be fearless with their fashion statements and step out of their comfort zones! I hope in the next few months to build my blog subscriber list and continue to collaborate with other bloggers and brands.