VIEW GALLERY

You may want to empty out your makeup bags because MAC Cosmetics is releasing five limited edition lip kits in some of their most iconic red shades. Earlier in the year, MAC released their first lip kits with their most loved nude liners and their corresponding lipsticks, including shades like “Whirl” and “Velvet Teddy.” MAC followed that collection up with the creation of the purple/burgundy lip kit with chic shades like “Investigator” and “Sin.” Another collection of MAC’s most popular five brown shades followed these releases.

Available from May 25 to May 29 in ALL MAC stores and online (as well as all retailers where MAC is sold), you can get your hands on the latest limited edition lip kit from MAC for $29.

Intrigued yet? Keep scrolling to see the five lip kits being offered.

MAC Lipstick in “Ruby Woo”/ Lip Pencil in “Ruby Woo”

Ruby Woo is one of the brand’s most popular shades. It’s an extremely matte, vivid shade of blue-red.

MAC Lipstick in “Chili”/ Lip Pencil in “Auburn”

Chili is a brown toned orange-red, while Auburn is an intense brown with orange and red bases.

MAC Lipstick in “Diva”/ Lip Pencil in “Burgundy”

Diva is a deep, red-toned burgundy, while the accompanying lip pencil is a classic, brownish burgundy.

MAC Lipstick in “Lady Danger”/ Lip Pencil in “Redd”

Lady Danger is a bright coral-red, while aptly-titled Redd is a true red.

MAC Lipstick in “Russian Red”/ Lip Pencil in “Follow Your Heart”

Both shades in this kit are blue-toned reds.

Run to your local MAC and get yourself one of these lip kits… Or all five. No judgement here.