Vanessa Hudgens Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Vanessa Dating Now?

VIEW GALLERY

While the 2017 Billboard Music Awards celebrated the successes of the entire music industry, the award show turned out to be a victory for Drake as he took home a record-breaking 13 awards, just surpassing Adele‘s triumph of 12 awards back in 2012. But during his twelfth acceptance speech, he gives a shout out to the show’s co-host, Vanessa Hudgens, letting her know her beauty didn’t go unappreciated that night. “I want to say that Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight,” Drake announced to the screaming audience.

The camera panned to a seemingly unhappy Nicki Minaj, who was most likely feeling a bit left out after Drake’s comment. But Minaj definitely has Hudgens beat in the rapping category because the stunning style of Hudgens wasn’t the only thing he noticed that night. Drake looked utterly disturbed when Hudgens took it upon herself to show the world her hidden talent by rapping a verse from Minaj’s 2010 hit, “Monster.” Even with her mediocre rapping skills, Drake was unquestionably interested as he immediately followed the former High School Musical star on Instagram.

The 28-year-old actress and singer has surely changed from her Disney Channel days to her most recent role in Powerless, including her taste in men. Although Hudgens hasn’t been the number one focus in the media recently, her romantic life has never truly been a secret.

Zac Efron 2005 – 2010

It all started with Zac Efron in High School Musical. The Disney power couple made teen girls swoon when they realized Troy and Gabriella were no longer solely fictional lovers. But unlike Troy and Gabriella, who proved that true love triumphs all, including high school cliques aiming to tear them apart, Zanessa split in 2010 after five years of dating. According to a recent interview with The New York Times, Hudgens exposed the negativity in the couple’s past relationship. “I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up,” shared Hudgens. “Girls were running after him, and I was giving him death stares.” According to another interview with Access Hollywood Live, Hudgens gushed over her original Wildcat bestie Ashley Tisdale while also mentioning she has completely lost contact with Efron. RIP Zanessa.

Josh Hutcherson 2011

After filming Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, a sci-fi comedy sequel, Hudgens had a short-lived fling with co-star Josh Hutcherson after meeting on set and attending multiple red carpet events as a pair. They played love interests in the movie similarly to Hudgens and Efron, but were pretty quiet about their relationship despite being seen in public together on multiple occasions. Hudgens dealt with more hardships of dating a costar during an incredibly awkward promotional interview on the Today show in Australia. The news anchor assumed the couple was still together so they had to let her down gently that the two were no longer a pair. “That was awhile ago, we’re really good friends now,” Hutcherson explained to a cringing audience.

Austin Butler 2011 – Present

And now the one we’ve all been waiting for: Hudgens’ incredibly adorable, long-term relationship with actor Austin Butler of Zoey 101, The Carrie Diaries and Switched at Birth. The couple has reportedly been together for nearly six years and is still going strong. Their relationship has been long-distance at times and according to Hudgens, the key is communication. “I think if anything is bothering you, don’t hold it in,” Hudgens told People magazine. “Always bring it up and just talk about it.” Hudgens also credited Butler as being more than his physical appearance. She revealed to the New York Times that Butler has helped her reconnect with her Christian faith. Here’s to hoping they sustain a path of happiness and continue to inspire long distance love.

2018

Vanessa Hudgens is still maintaining her relationship beautifully with Austin Butler since September 2011.

2019

Vanessa Hudgens is married to American actor and singer Austin Butler from 2011.