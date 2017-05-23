VIEW GALLERY

So far 2017 has been just an explosion of the unicorn and mermaid trends. People everywhere are becoming addicted to the trends like the Unicorn Frappuccino and the mythical glitter mermaid makeup looks. With each passing day, these people are becoming more creative and are coming up with newer ideas to keep the trends alive. However, one makeup artist decided to do something extremely insane (but amazing at the same time) involving mermaid scales.

Makeup artist Channing Carlisle totally shocked her Twitter followers with her skills. She posted a photo of her leg that looks as though it’s been torn open in several areas with the help of makeup and mermaid scales exposed from underneath her skin. Talk about talent in the most gruesome way.

Got bored last night and turned myself into a mermaid. I'd rather be swimming with the fishes anyway 🐬🐟💖🌊🐠 pic.twitter.com/rfaZN6ffAu — ChanningJudith 🦋 (@ChanningCJudith) May 18, 2017

Carlisle unleashed the darker side of mermaids with the help of extremely skillful special effects, leaving us all literally speechless. Honestly, the more I look at it, the more I believe that she’s actually a mermaid — I refuse to believe it’s all makeup.

Many of her Twitter followers also have something to say about her awesome makeup skills or how terrified they are by how well she pulled the look off.

I keep staring at this trying to see the flaw. Great job — 🤠 (@MicFizzle) May 18, 2017

It makes my skin crawl in such a way dt makes me feel its really real…great job — Lone Wolf🐺 (@Diosa_Fhunom) May 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/DaFrontPorchPRO/status/865061583915028480