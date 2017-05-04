VIEW GALLERY

It’s easy to say that makeup is art. Makeup pros everywhere are using the magic of makeup to come up with breathtaking looks that have all of us blown away. It’s true that cosmetics create some pretty amazing looks, but I didn’t think it can be taken this far.

Seasons inspire many makeup artists with looks. Since spring is all about plants being reborn and flowers blooming, there are beauty gurus who are taking those flowers to be an inspiration to their makeup looks. Like the new floral eye look trend.

London-based 19-year-old Ellie Costello has been mastering these looks and we cannot help but be in awe of her amazing talent. Other than perfectly drawing flowers on her lids, she also uses 3-D appliqués to make her looks pop.

She’s also used actual flowers, such as those bright, white baby’s breath to coat her entire lids. And I’ve never seen a more elegant eye look than this. Other makeup lovers have used nature as their inspiration to even draw out flowers in the form of winged liner on their lids.

Spring just calls for warmer weather, blossoming flowers, and colorful makeup looks.