VIEW GALLERY

On May 22, 2017, Kat Von D announced that she was adding a new product to her already expansive collection. This one would be a shiny, new twist on an old fave and it was definitely a welcome surprise.

If you don’t know about Kat Von D, she’s the owner and creator of one of the top beauty brands out there, Kat Von D Beauty. She’s up there with Too Faced, Tarte Cosmetics and MAC. You’ve probably heard of her famous liquid lipsticks and her notoriously high-coverage Lock It Foundation. Almost every product that comes from her brand gets high marks for its staying power and pigment.

Now, her hit Shade + Light palette is getting reimagined. Highlighter fans, rejoice! It’s a glowing dream come true.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUZ9aFrFp3I/?taken-by=katvondbeauty

Here’s what we know about her newest product:

It’s coming in July. Perfect timing for fireworks season!

It’s a re-imagined version of the original Shade + Light Palette.

The palette will still feature the same exact shades but with a glimmering finish.

There will be four different glimmer finishes. (Yes, there are different glimmering textures).

The palette will be 100% vegan-friendly.

Makeup fans: get excited and get your credit cards ready! Kat Von D never disappoints when it comes to colorful pigments and I’m sure this new, glowing palette will not be a disappointment by any means. It will probably look like fairy dust exploded all over your eyes, which is a good thing.